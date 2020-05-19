Dr Mirza asks world leaders for collective efforts against coronavirus spread

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza urged for coordinated, well-planned out, and collective efforts on a global level in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Mirza made the remarks while addressing the 734rd online session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

During the session, he said that unity is of paramount importance to tackle the pandemic and bring ease to the health systems and countries around the world.

He said that there are growing calls for development of equipment, vaccine and diagnostics for COVID-19, which is also easily accessible to all.

The SAPM noted that Pakistan has relatively lower numbers than around the world and as well as in comparison to the official projections despite being among the top 10 most populous countries.

Mirza said that despite the relatively lower numbers the government is not complacent and taking every measure to curb the spread of the disese.

Independent probe into UN health agency's response

World Health Organisation member states agreed today to an independent probe into the UN agency's coronavirus response as US criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly, being held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus urging a joint response to the crisis.

The resolution, tabled by the European Union, called for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response to the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 4.8 million people and killed over 318,000.



US President Donald Trump threatened late Monday to pull the United States out of the WHO, accusing it of botching the global coronavirus response and of being a "puppet of China".

While WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday welcomed the call for a review, he insisted there was no need for a dramatic overhaul of the organisation.

What the global community needs to do, he said, is to "strengthen, implement and finance the systems and organisations it has — including WHO."