Chinese military medical team commends NCOC for spearheading coronavirus response

A Chinese military medical team lauded the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for spearheading Pakistan's response to the coronavirus by relying on scientific approach and advice of health experts.

A press release issued by the NCOC stated that a 10-member Chinese military medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen visited the centre on Tuesday.

During the visit, the team was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts against the pandemic so far, and the country's future course of action including emergency response measures.

"The visiting delegation was apprised on Track, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy which is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s National COVID Effort," said the NCOC.

During the meeting, the Chinese team shared their experiences of early identification, early isolation and early treatment which helped China contain the pandemic.

The NCOC officials thanked the visiting delegation for sharing their expertise and valuable input. They also thanked the visiting delegation for all-out support extended by China to Pakistan in the fight against pandemic in all domains.

The Chinese military medical team is on an official visit to Pakistan and includes various specialists that are experts on disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing and nursing.



