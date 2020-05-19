Meghan and Harry's inner circle in LA: Adele, James Cordon, Serena Williams and others

Harry and Meghan have some of Meghan’s friends and family members helping them adjust

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be settling well into their new home in Los Angeles.

And despite this new chapter being a challenging one, the couple have some of Meghan’s friends and family members helping them adjust.

Amongst those in their close circle are some notable celebrities who are welcoming the Sussexes into the neighbourhood and getting them familiarized with the new area.

Here’s a list of all the A-listers in the couple’s close circle:

Tyler Perry:

The Hollywood producer who met the couple through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey has handed over his eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Beverly Ridge Estate to the former royals.

He had earlier recalled during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, how he felt sympathetic towards the Duchess of Sussex.

“Remember when Meghan Markle did that interview? She said ‘Thanks for asking if I’m OK. Because no one ever asks me that’. I felt her when she said that. People toss it out. ‘How are you doing?’ But not many people really mean it. Or pay attention to the answer.”

James Cordon:

The Late Late Show host is another Brit who doesn’t live too far away from the duke and is said to also be close friends with him as he received an invite for the royal wedding and the private reception that followed.

Adele:

The British singer has been reportedly helping the couple get familiar with the area and is giving them advice on places to try out and even schools for Archie.

The Daily Mirror reported that, “Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her 4-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans.”

Serena Williams:

The tennis champ’s friendship with the former actor goes way back and is no news to the world. And the fact that she lives only a stone’s throw away from Meghan and Harry.

The two powerhouses had met back in 2010 at a Super Bowl charity challenge and had made another appearance in 2014. The two have grown closer together over the years and Meghan has also reportedly sought advice from her in regards to the media scrutiny and about Harry during the initial days of her relationship.