Sonam Kapoor writes heartfelt note for parents on their 36th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, on their 36th wedding anniversary.



Sonam, who is quarantined with husband Anand Ahuja, extended love and greetings to her parents.

She also shared loved-up throwback photos of Anil and Sunita on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much.”

The Neerja actress went on to say, “ 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life.”

“Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita.”



Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared his love story with Sunita. He revealed, “This is the beginning of a long love story…. On the night of 17th May, I signed an important film which was a big step in my career, and on 18th May I took an ever bigger step… I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife…”

“People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals as well! An we never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for!”, he added

