Aishwarya Rai dances the night away with Karisma Kapoor in viral video: WATCH

Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor were known as the reigning queens of Bollywood in 90s and 2000s era.

Interestingly, Ash and Karisma share a unique equation as Abhishek Bachchan was first engaged to Karisma, before breaking up with her and eventually getting married to Ash.

A throwback video of the two B-town beauties dancing the night away at Sonam Kapoor's wedding is going viral on the internet lately.

In the clip, Ash and Karisma can be seen stealing the limelight, while grooving to the famous song Ishq Tadpave by Sukhbir Singh, looking effortlessly beautiful.

The video starts off with Ash dancing to the beats of the song with Deepika Padukone and others.

Their husbands Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan can also be seen dancing nearby their gorgeous wives.

One of the best moments is when Deepika and Aishwarya give each other a hug post which they are joined by Karisma Kapoor for yet another round of the dance.



