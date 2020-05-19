Kriti Sanon struggles to gain 15 kilos for 'Mimi' as she 'loses interest' in food

Kriti Sanon believes gaining weight has definitely not been a piece of cake for her

Even though for many actors it is essential that they keep themselves in shape all through their careers, sometimes they are asked to do quite the opposite.

Kriti Sanon is one of the Bollywood actors currently falling in the latter category as she preps for her role in Mimi. And contrary to what many might believe, gaining weight has definitely not been a piece of cake for her.

The actor, who has been given the task of gaining 15 kilograms, has said in an interview IANS: “We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face.”

“Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice,” she added.

Earlier, during a live session on the Helo app, the Luka Chuppi actor opened up about the film, saying: “Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realised the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor.”