Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels to ancestral home in UP after divorce news comes afloat

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed how the travel had left his mother panicked and worried for his safety

Bollywood icon Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been placed under quarantine with the rest of his family after they traveled from Mumbai to Muzaffarnagar in UP.

Turning to Twitter, the Manto actor revealed how the travel had left his mother panicked and worried for his safety in the midst of a lockdown.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” he tweeted.

Ayazuddin Siddiqui, the actor’s brother had revealed that he came to his ancestral home to celebrate Eid with his family.

Last year in December, Nawazuddin had lost his 26-ear-old younger sister Syama Tamshi Siddqui to cancer.

Earlier this week, reports had been making rounds about his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filing for divorce from the actor, after ten years of marriage.

The budding film producer, while talking to Bombay Times, revealed the reason behind wanting to end her marriage and sending a divorce notice to Nawaz.

She told the outlet, “There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”