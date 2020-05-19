Anil Kapoor hopes Bollywood will find a way to be 'pandemic-proof'

Anil Kapoor expressed his hope for the film industry to figure out a way to work even amidst chaos

As coronavirus starts tightening its grip and forcing the world to believe this could be the new normal, many businesses and industries are figuring out a way to somehow get things running again even in the midst of chaos.

Bollywood’s veteran actor Anil Kapoor during a recent interview with ANI expressed his hope for the film industry to figure out a way to work even with all that has been going around.

"There's no doubt that the entertainment industry will struggle a bit with adapting to the new normal, much like any other industry. The entertainment industry will figure a way to be pandemic-proof to some extent,” he said.

"Once we figure out the right mix, we will perhaps see an explosion of even better and much more relevant content and formats. We're already on that path with the digital boom in entertainment. The future of formats and technologies is being shaped as we speak, and it's exciting,” he added.

He further detailed how he has been yearning to go back on set, hoping for things to get better soon. "I miss being on set and doing what I love the most. I hope we can build herd immunity soon and emerge stronger at the end of this pandemic so that we can resume our work life," he said.