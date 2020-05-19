Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife slams him for destroying her self-esteem in legal divorce notice

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, on Monday, came forth stating that she is filing for divorce from the actor, after ten years of marriage.

The budding film producer, while talking to Bombay Times, revealed the reason behind wanting to end her marriage and sending a divorce notice to Nawaz.

She told the outlet, “There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”

Aaliya went on to state, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation.” She added that she hopes to get the sole custody of her two children. “I have raised them and I want their custody," she said.

Meanwhile, Aaliya's lawyer Abhay told BT, “We sent the legal notice to Nawazuddin on May 7, 2020, via email and WhatsApp, as we couldn’t send it through post due to the lockdown. Our client, Mrs Siddiqui, has also sent him the notice, but he hasn’t responded till date. The notice claims maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the contents of the notice, as the allegations are serious and sensitive to the Siddiqui family.”