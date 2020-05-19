close
Tue May 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 19, 2020

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie found dead

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 19, 2020

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has been found dead  alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju at their Las Vegas home, according to reports.

The 30-year-old actor was best known for starring alongside Kristen Stewart in the first of the 'Twilight' films. He was known for playing Tyler Crowley.

As per reports, Gregory was found dead alongside girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. They  were reportedly pronounced dead on the May 13, while the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The actor  was believed to be in Los Angeles but a cousin became suspicious about his whereabouts.

