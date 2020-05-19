Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie found dead

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has been found dead alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju at their Las Vegas home, according to reports.

The 30-year-old actor was best known for starring alongside Kristen Stewart in the first of the 'Twilight' films. He was known for playing Tyler Crowley.

As per reports, Gregory was found dead alongside girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. They were reportedly pronounced dead on the May 13, while the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The actor was believed to be in Los Angeles but a cousin became suspicious about his whereabouts.