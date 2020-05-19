Katy Perry all set to kick off Good Morning America's Virtual Summer Concert Series

Katy Perry will perform live on "Good Morning America" on Friday (May 22). She will sing her new track 'Daisies' to entertain fans during lockdown.



Good Morning America (GMA) has announced that the 'American Idol' judge, 35, will kick off the morning show's 2020 Summer Concert Series this Friday. The annual event will be held virtually this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Perry said in a personal video message to GMA that she will be performing her empowering new song "Daisies," which she dropped last week.

"It will be an exciting event," Perry said. "Please don't miss it. I will see you there. Love you GMA."



The Summer 2020 Concert Series, sponsored by Caesars Rewards, will bring GMA viewers performances from the biggest names in music. The full series line-up will be announced in the near future.



The virtual performance is taking place just days after Perry debuted her latest single on the season finale of 'American Idol' Sunday, where Just Sam was crowned the long-running singing competition's eighteenth champion.