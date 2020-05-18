British singer Adele is giving advice to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry about life in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become friends with British singer Adele after shifting to their new mansion in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mirror.

The couple recently moved to their $18 million Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles as they start a more independent life after stepping down as senior royals.

They have also reportedly hired a former Hollywood aide of English football star David Beckhem who runs their day-to-day lives.

Daily Mirror has said that Meghan and Harry have becomes friends with British singer Adele who often drops by to say hello.

The singer, according to the report, is a few minutes away from where the British royal couple is living.

Adele is also giving the couple advice about life in Los Angeles.

"Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s [Adkins] pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans," Daily Mirror quoted a source as saying.

The newspaper reported that Meghan get on very will with the singer because she admires how Adele had managed to keep away from the spotlight despite being such a big star.