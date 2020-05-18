Video of Shilpa Shetty’s son doing perfect backflip goes viral

A video of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son making rounds on the internet wherein the boy could be seen doing a perfect backflip.



Motivated by the parents specially mother, Shilpa’s son Viaan Kundra has started taking interest in his health and fitness.

The video was initially shared by the actress on Instagram and wrote, “Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on.”

She went on to say “Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well.”



“He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising... keeps him occupied, active, and strong!,” she further said.

“So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well...”.

She also urged her fans to stay home and stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.