Reese Witherspoon ‘devastated’ over passing of filmmaker Lynn Shelton

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon was devastated over passing of Little Fires Everywhere filmmaker Lynn Shelton.



The Home Again actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Shelton and paid a rich tribute to the film director.

She said, “I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere.”

The actress further said, “She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, race, and class in America. And she did. She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen and appreciated.”



“Lynn also shared so much of her life with us. Her love of her son, how motherhood changed her life, her life changing decisions that made her the woman she was. I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world.”

“Her memory lives on in our vivid days together on set and in her wonderful films,” she further said.

Lynn Shelton died of previously undiagnosed blood disorder on Friday at 54 in Los Angeles.

