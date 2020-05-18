Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on proposals ‘we never felt like we needed to do that’. Photo: The Asian Age

Virat Kohli recently attended and an Instagram Live session with Sunil Chhetri. During the interaction the cricketer admitted that although there were no doubts in his mind prior to tying the knot with his ladylove, he never actually got around to formally proposing to Anushka Sharma.

During an interview with Sunil Chhetri, the cricketer wore his heart on his sleeve revealing, “Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you life to the fullest and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant).”

“Every day can be Valentine’s Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”



