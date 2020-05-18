Virat Kohli learned the value of companionship after meeting Anushka Sharma. Photo: India Today

Virat Kohli admitted that he was rather ‘self-centered’ before he met Anushka Sharma and it was her calming presence which made him learn to value companionship.

During the course of the conversation the cricketer admitted, “I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing.”

He went on to say, “When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship.”

“And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for he.”

Before signing off Virat touched upon the need for valuing women in a larger capacity, "It's important for people to understand that in our culture women are not given enough credit. It's very important for people to know that you have to respect and be grateful for a woman who has come into your life to change your life for good."

"It shouldn't be taken for granted by saying these things happen in life. We never really sit down and say that I thank god we found each other. Otherwise life could have also gone totally wrong. We men need to stand up and say that it is because of our life partners that we get knowledge and guidance. Otherwise there is no chance."