Taapsee Pannu’s quick desi hack to fix the AC during lockdown: Watch

Taapsee Pannu’s quick desi hack to fix the AC during lockdown

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu was stuck in quite a muddle after her air conditioner took its last breaths in the middle of the summer and the lockdown.

With the pandemic confining everyone into their homes and keeping businesses shuttered, the Pink star found a desi hack to keep her AC going.

Turning to Instagram, the actor showed her followers how she used a few dupattas to tie to the AC so the leaked water doesn’t splatter.

"So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking..." she says in the video.

"The struggle is real," she added.

Meanwhile, the actor has been quite vocal since the lockdown began as she recently said during an interview that she would be ready to face pay cuts after the chaos settles.



During an interview with Filmfare, Taapsee was asked whether actors would be taking a pay cut like everyone else.

“Because we are not shooting anything these days so we aren’t getting any salaries either. But I am ready that our salaries will also get slashed,” she said.

She further detailed how film theatre chains have been up in arms over films heading for an OTT launch: “I am not shocked that they are angry. They anger is valid but we must wait and watch which way the wheels of time turn. Whoever can find a way out between the time and circumstances they have been presented with, will be successful.”