Sara Ali Khan explains why she likes REJCTX2 character Kiara

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared that her watch list for "this quarantine period is sorted" .

The actress asked her fans to watch popular TV show REJCTX2 during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan shared a video message for her fans to explain why she loved the show especially one character Kiara.

She said that the show is bold, edgy and engaging while she loves the character of Kiara.

"My watch list for this quarantine season is sorted. head over to @zee5premium and binge-watch the bold and edgy Original show out #REJCTX2. I have my bets on Kiara," she captioned her video.











