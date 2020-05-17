Singer Ellie Goulding says fasting is a great way to give your digestive system a break

Singer Ellie Goulding has revealed that she sometimes fasts up to 40 hours because it is a great way to give "your digestive system a break".



In an interview with The Mirror, the 33-year-old singer said she only drinks water, tea and coffee during the fasting period.



"The Love Me Like You Do" singer said she fasts in order to reduce inflammation.

"I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after. ‘On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues," she was quoted by The Mirror as saying.

Ellie Goulding further said, "I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting is a great way to give your digestive system a break."