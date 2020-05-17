close
Sun May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020

Sajal Ali pens heartfelt note for fans: 'You make my heart happy'

Sun, May 17, 2020
Sajal Ali thanks fans for their love

Pakistani star Sajal Ali has thanked her fans for the love they have showered on her, saying “You make my heart happy.”

Sharing her dazzling photo on Instagram, the MOM actress wrote with a heart emoji: “You make my heart happy.”

She went on to say “THANK YOU to all my fans for the love you’ve showered on us. All of you, are such a blessing. #blessed.”

Sajal Ali, who is in self-isolation with her husband Ahad Raza Mir amid the lockdown, has been treating her fans with endearing photos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

Recently, she shared a mirror selfie and fans were left in awe.

Sajal Ali got married to co-star Ahad Raza Mir in March 2020.

