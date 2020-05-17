Asha Bhosle reveals how she ‘struggled to find space’ in Bollywood in the past. Photo: Stars Unfolded

Asha Bhosle is one of Bollywood’s brightest stars. She began her career back in 1943 and since then, has mesmerized fans with her melodious vocals.

At the age 86 however, she took to the path of digital content creation and took the opportunity to reflect upon her past and all the fond memories she cherishes from her youth.

According to a report by IANS, "I have sung so many songs composed and written by veterans like O P Nayyar, Khayyam saab, Shankar-Jaikishan, and they are all celebrated. That is great. But I also want young and good lyricists, composers and music directors to come forward and grab the opportunity to create music. I would like to encourage them.”

“So, on my channel, I will talk of and share my experience on how we struggled to find space here. I am sure they will also feel inspired by knowing them. There are several unreleased songs that were composed by RD (Burman) and I have them all. I will slowly release them, sing them on my channel. I want to share them with our fans."

She went on to say, "I am old now. I have seen a sea of transformation inside the recording studio. When I started singing in the studio, we had the culture of singers, composers, writers, film directors and even actors sitting together and sharing their inputs and feedback on the song being recorded. All of us used to feel that we are doing teamwork. Aaj kal sab badal gaya, but main apne yaadon ki pitara lekar ayungi (things have changed now, but I will arrive with my trove of memories)."

During the course of the interview she revealed her main driving force, "I have a different personality on stage when I dress up. I interact with fans, take their request -- that is different. But there is a moment that happens when I stand in front of the mic and sing the song. That is pure - rather, the purest -- moment that I live as a singer. That's the time creation happens. In all these years, that is the only thing that has not changed. I cannot explain that moment but I know when I am singing, it happens. I live for that moment and will be living forever."

Before signing off she took a trip down memory lane reminiscing upon the ‘good old days’. "Kishore (Kumar) da and I used to do so much of madness. We were great friends. I will share the story of our friendship with my fans. I have worked with so many artistes like Geeta Dutt, (Mohammad) Rafi saab. Raj Kapoor saab used to visit our recording studio. Madhubala, Nargis ji would visit us to hear the song that we were singing for them. Chintu (late Rishi Kapoor) used to come with Raj saab. Woh bhi to chala gaya (he too left us). I will share my best memories with my fans."