Sonu Sood says struggles of migrant workers can't be understood by the privileged

Sonu Sood reveals one cannot comprehend migrant workers while living lavishly. Photo: Gulf News

COVID-19 has forced all countries across the world to come to a pause for over two months’. However many workers in capital cities are laborers and daily wage workers who have no home or family nearby in these troubling times.

In an attempt to aid these stranded individuals, Sonu Sood has taken it upon himself to begin transporting these men and women back to their families with appropriate permission.

A number of people have been so moved by his efforts that they have plastered this deed all over social media, A Bangla student from Kolkata wrote a Facebook post, claiming, "Go tell the migrant workers not to worry because Sonu Sood is there for them... Maybe the person acts in negative roles in cinemas but this man is a true 'nayok' (hero) in the real world.”

According to a report by IANS, Sonu stated, "I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states.”

"Now I get so many messages and hundreds of emails everyday saying that they want to travel and I have been coordinating non-stop from the morning till the evening. This has become my only job during this lockdown. It gives me so much satisfaction that I can't express in words."

He also added, "When I see these migrants and all those who are suffering, I feel that we have lost the respect of being a human. I can't sleep properly in the night because the thoughts keep coming in my mind. The entire day I am reading emails, noting down their phone numbers, trying to call them. There are hundreds of them. I wish I could drive them personally to their villages day and night and reunite them with their families."

