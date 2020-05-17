Ranbir Kapoor turns stylist for Alia Bhatt amid lockdown?

Is Ranbir Kapoor new hairstylist of Alia Bhatt amid lockdown?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is spending quality time with her long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor amid the coronavirus pandemic, flaunted her new hairstyle on Sunday.



Sharing a mirror selfie from the gym, the Raazi actor confirmed that she cut her hair at home.

“Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop,” she added.

Sporting a yellow top and blue tights, Alia further said, “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge.”



Shortly after the actress shared the endearing post, fans wonder if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' who gave the ladylove new and amazing hairstyle amid lockdown?

The latest photo of Alia has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan had confirmed that the actress is living together with her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor amid the lockdown.