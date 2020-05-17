Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to get married in an intimate ceremony

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha ‘will celebrate with the world when everything is open again’. Photo: Taasir

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have recently made a decision regarding their marriage and instead of postponing it a second time, the couple has decided to marry in a small and intimate ceremony ahead of a celebration “with the world.”

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ali spoke at length about the wedding, stating, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

Previously, the duo had postponed their initial ceremony because they “wish for everyone to be healthy and safe.”

However, a recent statement by an authorized spokesperson has been released which states, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”