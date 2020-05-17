Punjab govt warns of strict action against SOP violations for Ramadan, Eid prayers

Photo: File

Officials in Punjab have been directed to prepare SOPs for the Jumatul Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers in the province and to ensure implementation of the guidelines set forth by the government, reported Geo News.

The directions came during a meeting chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to review the situation emerging in the province due to the pandemic. The meeting was also attended by provincial minister for industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq and IG Punjab police.

The chief secretary briefed the meeting that security should be provided during the Friday and Eid prayers, adding, that violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will not be tolerated at any cost.

Rafiq further instructed officials to ensure that SOPs were being followed in the markets with the help of traders. “In case of non-compliance of SOPs, the entire market should be sealed,” he said.

He added, markets are only allowed to conduct business four days a week, whereas, they will remain close for the remaining three days.

Shopping malls across Punjab will re-open from tomorrow (Monday) after the provincial government gave the go-ahead to resume operations.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, on Saturday, had said the overall situation across the province was satisfactory after the government allowed people to go on about their daily businesses while ensuring the implementation of SOPs.

The minister had said that the decision to either ease or ramp up lockdown restrictions will be taken keeping in view the public's response during the coronavirus pandemic.

The information minister had added that people could carry out daily activities while making sure they are following the SOPs put in place by the government.