Karachi to experience mild heatwave today

Karachi is likely to experience a mild heatwave starting today for the next two days with mercury rise up to 42°C during daytime, the MET office said.

According to the MET office, the city is likely to experience the suspension of the sea breeze in the port city.

Hot winds blowing from the desert areas in the northwest of the country will cause a rise in the temperature in the city, but the temperature will be cooler in the evening and at night, the MET office said.

Doctors have advised people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave and to stay indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The heatwave coincides with the last week of Ramadan, when shopping activities are usually at their peak due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Doctors have cautioned that shoppers will be particularly at risk of exposure to the heatwave as retailers have only been allowed to open for limited hours during daytime due to the coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, most shoppers in the markets will be observing fasts, which may put them at increased risk of dehydration if proper care is not taken.

Karachi went through a three-day heatwave in the first week of May, where the temperature shot up to 42°C.