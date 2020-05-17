Kabir Khan keeps his hopes up about Bollywood returning to its glory post-pandemic

Kabir Khan is keeping his hopes up during the crisis situation and reassuring the public

Coronavirus has left many businesses and industries around the world shuttered and in disarray.

This includes the likes of Bollywood as theatres get shut indefinitely amid pandemic. However, Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan is keeping his hopes up during the crisis situation and reassuring the public that things will soon return towards normalcy.

In a webinar, the 83 director revealed: “I am not going to be rushing from one project to another project. I think it is important that you savour and enjoy what you're doing.”

“I know there are lots of doomsday scenarios that are being painted that ‘Oh people are not going to come back to the theatres,’ the way shooting is going to progress from now is all going to change.”

“But human beings are very resilient. We've withstood greater things in our history than what we are witnessing right now. I don't believe in these doomsday scenarios,” he added.

He also said the industry will soon spring back to life, while also shedding light on OTT platforms: “I know it will sound a little romanticised when I saying it, but there is something magical about walking into a dark hall with 300-400 people and watching cinema. That is why theatres have withstood everything.”

“As a filmmaker, yes OTT platforms are a great platform for us and they are spreading our films and allowing a lot of people to watch it as and when they want to access it. But as a filmmaker, I would always want my film playing on the big screen.”

“I know there is a hiccup, there has been a speed breaker but it is a speed breaker we all needed to be able to see things better and get a holistic picture of our lives,” he concluded.