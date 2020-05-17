Shah Rukh Khan left grieving over loss of friend and Red Chillies member Abhijeet

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been mourning the loss of one of his team members Abhijeet.

The Zero actor turned to Twitter to honor the staff member of Red Chillies’ Entertainment and offer his deepest condolences to his departed friend.

The production house had earlier tweeted: “The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

“We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend,” he wrote in response.



