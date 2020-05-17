Meghan Markle, Prince Harry paving way to enter showbiz, hints brand manager

Archewell gave a major hint of Harry and Meghan Markle's future immersion in the industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their relocation to Los Angeles been keeping fans on their toes about their probable involvement in the future in the entertainment industry.

Their non-profit organization Archewell gave a major hint of the couple’s future immersion in the industry as their aides applied for trademarks of clothing items as well as stationery. However, it has now come to light that Archewell may be self-publishing articles, books, magazines while also producing television shows, podcasts and films that stress of education values.

Ben Kaplan, expert on branding and viral marketing said that some applications filled out by the two are just protective measures to make sure no one else profits off their label.

He further dropped a clue of the couple paving their way towards film and TV, as he told Express.co.uk: "I think we can infer the general direction they will head but not the specifics yet. To fill out the trademark application, their lawyers needed to have a general idea about the types of activities they could pursue but only from a very high level.”

"For any celebrity brands, the goal is to make the listed activities be as broad as possible without reducing the chance of it actually being approved,” he said.

"So consider the list of activities in the trademark application as more of a menu that they can choose from,” he continued.

"They won’t pursue all of the things mentioned, but it defines the options that they have as they make decisions and narrow their focus,” he added.

"Because they now live in LA, anything mentioned in the trademark application that is related to entertainment and media, now has a greater likelihood of happening."