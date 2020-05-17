Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seeking help and advice from Adele after LA move

Adele is offering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a warm welcome across the pond

Follow their relocation to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been leaving fans and stars anticipated over a probable run-in on the streets of Hollywood.

And it seems Adele have already established some cordial ties with her nearby neighbours, offering them a warm welcome across the pond according to sources.

As per a report by Mirror, the singer and the former royals run into each other quite often, living only five minutes apart in LA’s high-class Beverly Hills.

The Skyfall hit maker was reported to have slipped in some advice to the world’s most sought-after pair following their relocation in the area, with a school recommendation for little Archie and some local low-key places to hangout without attracting attention.

“Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area,” spilled the source.

“Adele loves the neighbourhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans,” they added.

"Meghan and Harry want to see how they get on in the area first before they commit to buying somewhere.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Tyler Perry’s £14.5million rented mansion with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Adele on the other hand lives only a stone’s throw away in a £7.7million abode she bought in 2016.

The trio’s friendship dates back to their visit to a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims back in December of 2018.