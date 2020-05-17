Ayushmann Khurrana raises his voice for senior citizens’ medical aid amid pandemic

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been using his time at home under a lockdown under the best of his capabilities to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

The Luka Chuppi actor turned to his Twitter once more to raise awareness about senior citizens in need of urgent medical assistance during the pandemic.

The actor was approached by National Commission for Women (NCW) and Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise his voice for the issue.

"The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at - [email protected] in case you know anyone who needs help!" he tweeted.

Speaking about the initiative, Ayushmann said: “In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.”

“It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause,” he added.