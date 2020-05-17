Taapsee Pannu ready to get her salary slashed after coronavirus chaos settles

Taapsee Pannu was asked whether actors would be taking a pay cut like everyone else

With the COVID-19 pandemic tightening its hold around the globe, several industries and businesses are repercussions in the form of wage and budget cuts.

And similar to everything else, Bollywood too seems to be taking a hit but Taapsee Pannu has kept herself prepared for it.

During an interview with Filmfare, Taapsee was asked whether actors would be taking a pay cut like everyone else.

“Because we are not shooting anything these days so we aren’t getting any salaries either. But I am ready that our salaries will also get slashed,” she said.

She further detailed how film theatre chains have been up in arms over films heading for an OTT launch: “I am not shocked that they are angry. They anger is valid but we must wait and watch which way the wheels of time turn. Whoever can find a way out between the time and circumstances they have been presented with, will be successful.”