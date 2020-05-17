Neha Kakkar shuts down haters: People talk about me because I'm no. 1

Neha Kakkar has come forth giving a savage reply to trolls hating on her and passing negative comments towards her.

Reacting to the backlash she often receives, Kakkar told IANS, "Of course, I am a human being and I do feel bad about it, but after feeling bad I bounce back. I feel these people who are writing bad (things) about me are nothing but jealous people. They feel, why is Neha here?’ Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log (they will write about the singer who is number one)."

The songstress added, “So, I understand that — I am number one that is why people talk about me and get jealous."

“Jealous people are few, and lovers are like in crores,” she said.



Opening up about how she tackles negativity on the various remixes she has done, Kakkar stated, "What happens is, initially people behave negatively and say, gaane ko barbaad kar diya (they have destroyed the song)’. Later, they enjoy listening and dancing to my song."

“So, initially the response is negative but later on when I switch on the radio and I get to hear my own songs, I feel good and then I know that I am on the right path, and people want to hear me all the time,” Kakkar concluded.