Ranbir Kapoor slammed for not living with Neetu Kapoor after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Ranbir Kapoor is living away from his mother Neetu Kapoor, after father Rishi Kapoor passed away last month, and is being slammed for the same.



The actor is receiving immense backlash for not being besides his mom during the time of need and leaving her alone grieving.

Responding to the criticism, a close friend of Ranbir recently revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Has it occurred to these outraged souls that Neetuji may perhaps have asked to be left alone? She is a very strong woman. She doesn’t need her son’s company to confront her grief.”

On the other hand, another family friend reacted to the reports saying, “He has his own place. After his dad’s demise, Ranbir is doing a lot of introspection. He hardly speaks to his close friends. He wants to be left alone.”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, after battling with Leukaemia for two years.