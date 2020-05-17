close
Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 17, 2020

Salman Khan to launch rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's chat show

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, May 17, 2020
Salman Khan to launch rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's chat show

Salman Khan will appear as the first guest on his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's chat show. 

According to reports, the superstar will open Vantur's new venture to give it the inital nudge that it needs. 

Vantur's show  is reported to revolve around interesting anecdotes about celebrities and is sure to be a treat for Bollywood lovers. 

Earlier, Salman released a song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. 

The Dabangg actor is in quarantine with family members, industry friends like Jacqueline, as well as rumoured ladylove Vantur, at his Panvel farmhouse. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood