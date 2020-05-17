Salman Khan to launch rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's chat show

Salman Khan will appear as the first guest on his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's chat show.

According to reports, the superstar will open Vantur's new venture to give it the inital nudge that it needs.

Vantur's show is reported to revolve around interesting anecdotes about celebrities and is sure to be a treat for Bollywood lovers.

Earlier, Salman released a song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Dabangg actor is in quarantine with family members, industry friends like Jacqueline, as well as rumoured ladylove Vantur, at his Panvel farmhouse.