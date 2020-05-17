Royal expert dishes Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘had an agenda from start’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year sending shockwaves through the palace and the rest of the world.



The couple moved to Los Angeles in a bid to safeguard their privacy and lead a more independent and private life.

Commenting on the matter, royal commentator Katie Nicholl said the speed the pair decided to step back from royal life came as a shock.

"The speed at which the Sussexes have turned their lives around, has surprised everybody.I don't think it's a huge surprise they moved overseas, that was inevitable.I think the speed at which it's happened has surprised people," she revealed to Australian news outlet 9Honey.

Nicholl added that the Duke and Duchess had an agenda from the beginning, "They had an agenda from the outset – to be international royals. They didn't want to just be stuck in one place. Part of their vision is to be making a difference on the world stage and that entails being international.”

"I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus. So I think this idea that they were going to move away and work overseas was always on the cards but as I say, the speed at which it's happened has definitely been surprising,” the royal expert concluded.