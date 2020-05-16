Prince William highlights mental health issues in new BBC program

Prince William continued to inspire people amid the coronavirus lockdown with his efforts to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



As part of his efforts to highlight the mental health issue in men,The Duke of Cambridge has discussed the importance of the matter in a BBC program "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health".

According to a report in People, the new BBC program is part of the royal's Heads Up initiative which features the stories of men who have been affected by mental health.

In a new trailer for the program which airs on 28 May, the Prince highlighted the stigma men feel while facing mental health struggles.

You can’t be ashamed of your mental health, you've got to be able to look it in the eye and go deal with it, here we go,” the Duke of Cambridge says in the trailer.

The prince is seen talking with athletes about their own struggles with mental health.