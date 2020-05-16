Sheikh Rashid appeals to PM Imran for resumption of train services

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow resumption of rail operations ahead of Eid, saying that delays may result in a worsening of the economic crisis.

While addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, the federal minister noted that railway services are being restored all around the world.

If no decision is taken by the incumbent govt in the coming week, the Railways authorities will not be able to control the rush at railway stations across the country ahead of Eid, he warned.

"People have made advance bookings worth Rs240 million because of Eid-ul-Fitr and are constantly asking us to resume train services," the minister said, adding that after the coming week, Railways will have to return payments even though it is already in severe crisis and a default would be unbearable for the institution.

The federal minister went on to add that people who have made advanced bookings would be given priority as soon train services are resumed in the country.

Referring to precautionary measures against the contagious coronavirus, Rashid said that the trains are already disinfected and briefing to the staff members regarding the issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has also been given.



"We do realise that resumption of train services will multiply our responsibilities in terms of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers. However, we are ready to take up our duties," he said.

Talking to media, the federal lawmaker once again claimed that after Eid-ul-Fitr , National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would sweep up people from both sides [the government and opposition] and that he is not in favour of bringing any amendments in NAB laws at the moment.

“The PML-N and PPP know that NAB will reveal their corruption after July 31 and they are scared now,”he added.