Deepika Padukone reveals hilarious story behind throwback photo with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback photo with superstar Aamir Khan and revealed the epic story behind this major throwback picture.



The Padmaavat actress turned to Instagram and shared the photo that also features Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.

Deepika wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am.”



She also revealed hilarious story behind it saying “He (Aamir Khan) was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...#random #anecdote @_aamirkhan.”

The major throwback photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the endearing post, Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh wrote, “Major throwback indeed” with a big smile.



Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007.