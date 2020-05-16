Rasika Dugal believes COVID-19 makes her appreciate all she ‘took for granted’

Rasika Dugal recently admitted that she has experienced newfound gratefulness for that entire she was able to do pre-lockdown and all she “otherwise took for granted”.

She also spoke at length about inequalities and how they were blasted out into the open after a countrywide lockdown ensued.

However, after the quarantine order is lifted, she believes the world will never go back to how it was; instead “no one knows what the new normal will be”.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Rasika admitted, “There has already been - as in the case of the migrant labourers - a lot of suffering. And from what I have been watching and reading, a lot more to come for many, with respect to basic healthcare and other necessities.”

“I am struggling to not give into this sense of doom and gloom and struggling to keep the sense of humour alive through all of this! I have realised that good health cannot be taken for granted and, sadly, we live in a very unequal world and those inequalities become even more apparent in a crisis. Like someone rightly said, ‘we are in the same storm, but not in the same boat’.”

Before signing off she also touched base on the new social media craze of sharing recipes, workouts and other funny banter. Rasika is of the opinion that, “If you feel like you want to engage and share, then do it, but it is not at all important if you don’t feel so. Just be yourself. Do what your heart desires or what floats your boat. As long as it’s responsible and respectful! And keep that sense of humour !”