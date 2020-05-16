Vicky Kaushal opens up about his birthday celebrations amid COVID-19

Vicky Kaushal opens up about his birthday celebrations amid C0VID-19. Photo: Times of India

With such troubling times afoot, Vicky Kaushal shared his thoughts on birthday celebrations and times spent with his loved ones.

“On most of my birthdays over the last few years, I’ve been working. I try and make that happen. These are tough times but this birthday is going to be special” the actor admits, even if he is to spend it with a low-key celebration at home. “It’s going to be different this time because it’ll be a quiet one. It’s going to be all about spending time with family. I’ll also be catching up with my friends over video calls.”

During the course of his interview with Hindustan Times, the actor admitted that this time in self-isolation has taught him the importance and value of family and physical proximity.

The moment the lockdown is lifted and the world goes back to a more manageable state, Vicky admits that he will invest more time in his loved ones. “From this point on, it’ll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I’ll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I’ll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life not being there with my family.”

Before signing off he took a trip down memory lane and fondly looked over his birthday celebrations as a child. “I used to be very upset because my birthday used to fall during summer vacations. I couldn’t wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends. That was the time when technology hadn’t advanced so much and nobody was aware of the concepts of video calls and selfies. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn’t be busy clicking photos for social media.”