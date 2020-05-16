CM Sindh says 13 more patients lost lives to coronavirus in past 24 hours

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that 13 more patients of the coronavirus lost their lives in a single day, after which the provincial death toll reached 268.

The CM Sindh said that in the past 24 hours, 4,467 tests were conducted and 674 were reported positive.

He said that currently there are 11,518 patients under-treatment in the province, with 832 being treated at isolation centres.

In Karachi, the CM Sindh said there are 553 patients at hospitals.

Shah said that at the moment there are 32 patients on ventilators, while 119 are in a critical condition across the province.

Providing a breakdown, he said that Karachi has 490 new cases, with 123 in East district, 113 in South, 66 in Central.

Korangi district has 59 cases, while Malir and West have 72 and 57 new infections, respectively, he informed.

Shah said that in Sindh, Hyderabad has 55 cases while Sukkur reported 11 new infections.

Khairpur and Qamber Shahdadkot reported six new cases each, said the CM Sindh, adding that Sanghar also has three cases as of today.

In the past 24 hours, 198 patients were discharged after making a recovery from the virus, said the minister.

The total number of recovered patients across the province is 3,804, he added.