Shopping malls, auto industry to reopen in Punjab from Monday: Fayyaz Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that as a part of lifting the lockdown in phases, the provincial government will reopen shopping malls and allow the automotive industry to resume operations from Monday.

The minister's statement came as Punjab recorded more than 14,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 240 deaths.

Chohan said that the overall situation across the province is satisfactory after the government allowed people to go on about their daily businesses while ensuring the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The minister said that the decision to either ease or ramp up lockdown restrictions will be taken keeping in view the public response during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that people can carry out daily activities while making sure they are following the SOPs put in place by the government.

The Punjab minister expressed hope that the public will not take undue advantage of the ease in curbs and act responsibly.

He said the transport industry has also been allowed to resume inter-city travel with the already-agreed SOPs.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar urged citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid out by the government in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.

A day ago, the Punjab government had decided in principle to allow public transport to resume.

Punjab finalised the SOPs in a meeting with the transport association, with the latter's representative agreeing to reduce the fares on the back of a steep decline in petroleum prices.