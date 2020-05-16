Justin Bieber says he is ‘honored’ to be Hailey's husband

Justin Bieber says ‘honored’ to be husband of Hailey

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber penned down an emotional note for wife Hailey saying that he was ‘honored’ to be her husband.



Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared a loved-up photo with wifey and wrote, “Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed.”

“You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband.”



The singer went on to say, “I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile!”

“You are my FOREVER,” he added.

Earlier, he also shared an adorable photo of himself, with wife Hailey and pet dog named Oscar while sleeping and captioned it, “Family photo”.

Hailey Bieber showered loved on the endearing post.

