'American Idol' to encore star-packed historic charity single 'We Are The World'

The historic 1985 charity single We Are The World is getting an encore on this week’s American Idol finale, sung by some of its notable alumni.

Alongside the stars of the show, judges Lionel Richie, who co-wrote the track with Michael Jackson, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will also be taking the stage, as announced by broadcaster ABC.

This will come as the first televised performance of the song in 35 years after it was originally sung by the who’s who of the music world to raise money for African famine relief.

The original featured the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen and other legends.

On Sunday, American Idol will be welcoming back some of its brightest stars including Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Pickler and Kathrine McPhee alongside this season’s top 11.

The finale will also crown the winner of the season.