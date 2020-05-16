Jennifer Aniston's rep reveals truth bout Brad Pitt's apology

The spokesperson of 'The Morning Show' actress has deemed the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's apology reports as fake.



It's being reported that Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, during an interview with a magazine, had made rude comments about his former wife Aniston and later he offered apology to the actress for those comments.



The representative reportedly rejected all the claims of Brad Pitt apologising to Jennifer Aniston for the past issues in their relationship, calling them complete fabrication of facts.



The fans of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were in a sweet surprise when the duo reunited for a few seconds at the SAG Awards. The picture of their interaction just broke the internet and what followed next were speculations that the duo has got together.



Neither Brad or Jennifer have said anything officially about getting back together, though the fans always hope that these two stars can put the past behind and build a new future.