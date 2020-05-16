Public needs to act responsibly as virus threat is still present: CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the threat of the coronavirus is still present, therefore, public needs to remain cautious and show responsibility.

The CM Punjab said that the decision to ease the lockdown came keeping in view the difficulties faced by a common man.

He urged citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid out by the government in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.



Buzdar said that action would be taken against those violating the SOPs, adding that the government is vigilant regarding the situation arising out of the virus outbreak.



The chief minister explained that the Punjab government adopted a multilateral approach to the tackle the situation.

He added that if people stay at homes then the chances of spread of the virus will lessen, adding that protection lies in following the social distancing policy.

A day ago, the Punjab government decided in principle to allow public transport to resume.

Punjab finalised the SOPs in a meeting with the transport association, with the latter's representative agreeing to reduce the fares on the back of a steep decline in petroleum prices.

It was decided that the passengers would be obligated to wear face masks and maintain a distance of three feet during travel. Transporters were also bound to check the temperature of everyone travelling and avoid overloading their vehicles.

Punjab currently has more than 14,000 cases of infection and reported more than 240 deaths.