Shahid Kapoor reacts to ‘Kabir Singh’ getting snubbed by award shows amid controversy

Shahid Kapoor was asked about the disappointing response his film received from award shows

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had become quite a controversial figure after the release of his problematic film Kabir Singh.

And while fans and critics alike were up in arms with the makers of the offering for glorifying and romanticizing toxic masculinity, it seems the cast and crew, including Shahid, have been keeping their ears shut towards criticism.

Recently Shahid was asked about the disappointing response his film received from award shows: “Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn’t appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?”

“On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all,” replied Shahid.

Earlier during an interview with Hindustan Times, he had spoken about the film’s controversy saying: “See, Kabir Singh was also quite a controversial film and many people spoke a lot about it. So, I guess that also contributed a lot to why the film is the most searched film.”

“It’s surely one of the biggest hits of the year but these are conversations that need to happen. I feel one of the biggest things that a film does is to bring up a conversation in the society. It makes the society reflect upon itself. Films are not meant to sermonise but some films are surely meant to reflect upon life. A film can be purely for entertainment, or to scare people, or it can be based on somebody’s life story which somebody believes must be made, and then the audience will decide if it’s worth their time or not.”