Vicky Kaushal's father had been doubtful of his acting talent till he saw him in 'Masaan'

Vicky Kaushal has now been basking in fame and glory with back-to-back hits owing to his sheer talent.

However, the journey towards success was no bed of roses for the Raazi star, as not only did he face flak from directors in the beginning but his father and action director Sham Kaushal too had been doubtful of his son’s acting prowess initially.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sham had said: “As his father, I can’t see what those who cast him see in him, but when I saw Masaan, I realised he really is an actor. And then the reviews and responses started coming and we could not believe this is our life.”

Before the actor made his banging debut in Bollywood, he had been heading towards being a member of the corporate world as during an interview he had revealed how he had flaunted a bit of his acting flair while giving an interview for an engineering position.

“In my interview, they asked me why do I want to be an engineer. I said, ‘Aam aadmi badi buildings ko sirf dekh sakta hai, engineer unko banana jaanta hai (the common man can only gaze at building, an engineer can make them.)’ I got the job even without answering any technical questions but I dropped it,” he had told ED Times.