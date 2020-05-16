Rishi Kapoor's wish to see Ranbir get married and have kids was left unfulfilled

Rishi Kapoor had time and again expressed his desire to see Ranbir Kapoor settle down

Bollywood’s famous father-son duo, Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor had drawn closer together during the final years of the former’s life.

And while he had time and again expressed his desire to see his son settle down with his ladylove Alia Bhatt, his untimely death, unfortunately, couldn’t let him see his son exchange garlands.

In a circulating interview of the Chandni actor, he opened up about his desire to see Ranbir get married, even if it was in a small-scale intimate ceremony.

"It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," he told Mid-Day.

Meena Iyer, writer of Rishi’s autobiography Khullam Khulla, also opened up on the same topic: “Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would be okay if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. 'It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy’.”